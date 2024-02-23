ULTIMATE Itchy Nose Leads Florida Man To Have 150 Bugs Removed

Get our free mobile app

Defending yourself from gnats, mosquitoes, bees, and other creepy-crawling-flying fiends can be daunting. But when one of those bugs burrows itself in your nose, wouldn't you know it immediately?

One such case in Florida finds a man still recovering from having 150 live bugs extracted from inside his nose.

First Coast News is reporting that the man's face began to swell as did his lips. And, he could hardly talk.

The symptoms didn't just occur. The man stated he began feeling off last October. First Coast News reports that he had neuroblastoma 30 years ago, which resulted in the removal of a cancerous tumor in his nose and left him with an extremely compromised immune system.

After consulting with medical staff images showed dozens and dozens of bugs, alive and feeding on the inside of the patient's nose and sinus cavity.

HOW BIG WERE THE BUGS?

"Size wise there's variations, but the larger ones were as big as the end of my pinky," said Dr. Carlson. ~ Dr. David Carlson-First Coast News

HOW MANY BUGS?

150 bugs in the larva stage were pulled out of the patient's nose and sent off to an epidemiologist to determine what type of bugs they are, according to First Coast News.

HOW'D THEY GET IN THERE?

I'm just as curious as you at this point. The guy likes to fish. Doctors think he wasn't washing his hands as good as he should have after handling dead fish.

