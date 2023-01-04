Watch This Guy Clear Snow With a Flamethrower [VIDEO]

A few years ago, Timothy Browning, of Ashland, Kentucky, showed us all how to clear snow off a driveway in style. Especially when you only have an inch of newly fallen snow.

While wearing only a bathrobe and a hat, drinking a beer, and smoking a cigar, Browning used a flamethrower to melt the snow in his driveway.

Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation would be proud.

Many social media viewers have offered him jobs clearing their own driveways.

Get our free mobile app