Watch This Guy Clear Snow With a Flamethrower [VIDEO]

A few years ago, Timothy Browning, of Ashland, Kentucky, showed us all how to clear snow off a driveway in style. Especially when you only have an inch of newly fallen snow.

While wearing only a bathrobe and a hat, drinking a beer, and smoking a cigar, Browning used a flamethrower to melt the snow in his driveway.

Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation would be proud.

Many social media viewers have offered him jobs clearing their own driveways.

