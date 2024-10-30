Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild Defeat Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots in what will likely be his final game in the Steel City as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Frederick Gaudreau scored twice and Kirill Kaprizov added a goal and two assists. Kaprizov tied the franchise record with his sixth straight multipoint game. Mats Zuccarello and Jakub Lauko also scored for Minnesota.

Fleury, who turns 40 next month, indicated the 2024-25 season will be his last. Now in his 21st NHL season, he played his 100th game with Minnesota on Tuesday, and saluted the fans afterward.

"It's maybe hard to believe that's the last time. I've told you I've gotten soft," Fleury joked in his postgame media availability. "But so appreciative, from the bottom of my heart, with what everybody's done for me over the years, and the support."

He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with Pittsburgh and won three Stanley Cups: in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Sidney Crosby had three assists. Joel Blomqvist stopped 34 shots for Pittsburgh.

Minnesota has won five of its last six games and will open a three-game homestand Friday against Tampa Bay.