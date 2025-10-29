Packer fans have been playing the waiting game for the better part of two seasons with running back MarShawn Lloyd.

The second year back out of USC has yet to truly make an impact on the football field for the Packers, and he may not anytime soon.

He's been on the shelf for the entirety of the season thus far with a hamstring injury, and fans are growing impatient on his status.

When asked about Lloyd's possible return to the field on Wednesday, Coach Matt LaFleur certainly didn't enhance hopes of seeing him back on the field:

When asked if Lloyd would be back in the near future, LaFleur responded, “I wouldn’t count on that anytime soon,” on Wednesday. It’s tough to believe that a hamstring issue would take more than two months to recover from, but that’s where Lloyd, who has played all of 10 snaps on offense through two NFL seasons, finds himself. So don’t expect the team to diverge from their backfield of Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks in the coming games.

Lloyd played in just one game as a rookie a year ago and has yet to suit up this season.

Lloyd was a third-round pick out of USC just two years ago and may very well be on the roster bubble before being back on the field with the Packers.

The Packers play host to the Carolina Panthers this weekend in Week 9 NFL action. Coverage begins locally at Noon on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Acme Packing Company

