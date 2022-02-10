Matchbox Twenty’s Sioux Falls Concert Date Changed (Again)

Fans of Matchbox Twenty are being asked to wait another year to see their favorite band live in concert.

Thursday (February 10), the group announced on social media that their North American Tour dates have now been pushed back to 2023.

The tour includes a stop at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, which will now take place on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

According to an announcement on the band's website:

The band has made this very difficult decision out of an abundance of caution for members of the Matchbox 20 family, as exposure to Covid-19 could potentially present serious health issues.

Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas said, "We are disappointed to have to move the tour into 2023 but are looking forward to playing for all our fans before we know it. We appreciate all your understanding and hanging in with us. We promise we will bring you our incredible show when we see you in 2023!"

According to the PREMIER Center's website:

Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. We’ll email ticket holders directly with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

Matchbox Twenty was originally scheduled to appear in Sioux Falls back on September 5, 2020, but that date was postponed due to COVID and later rescheduled for June 10, 2022.

The Wallflowers had been announced as the opening act for the 2020 and 2022 dates, but there is mention of them, or any other band, supporting Matchbox Twenty on the 2023 tour.

My Top 10 Classic Rock Concert Experiences

Jeff's Best Albums of All-Time (Part I)