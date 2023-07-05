Max Kepler Lights The Fuse For Minnesota Twins

Get our free mobile app

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Max Kepler had four RBI, including a three-run homer, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-3 win against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton each had three hits and added back-to-back homers in the fifth inning for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort. Carlos Correa added a third-inning single for his 1,000th career hit at 28 years old.

Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in a season-high seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings.

The 35-year-old right-hander was the Cy Young Award runner-up in 2020 for the Twins, but he struggled in April in his return from Tommy John surgery that kept him out all last season.

Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a team athletic trainer. After Jose Miranda’s popup to shortstop to lead off the sixth, catcher Salvador Perez immediately called to the dugout for a trainer and manager Matt Quatraro.

While he showed no signs on the mound, the team announced that Greinke left the game with right shoulder discomfort. Quatraro said the discomfort is “very mild” and not “overly concerning.”

Buxton had his first three-hit game since June 26, 2022 and he's hit .389 with two homers and six RBI in the past five games.

RHP Pablo López (4-5, 4.24 ERA) starts the series finale for Minnesota on Wednesday, while Kansas City has RHP Alec Marsh (0-1, 11.25) lined up to make his second career start. The Twins Pregame Lineup Card airs at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

