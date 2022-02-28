Mayor TenHaken Says: “Sioux Falls Stands With Ukraine”

Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken posted support for the people of Ukraine in this time of war. His comment brought out support and of course some Trolls too.

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Historians are saying it's the largest conventional warfare operation in Europe since World War II.

On Sunday Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted an amazing photo from Michael Woolheater Photography on his Facebook page.

Woolheater's photo is of the Falls at Falls Park lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag with Mayor TenHaken's comment. “Sioux Falls stands with Ukraine.”

Stacker.com says 1.8% (around 300 people) of the Sioux Falls population is Ukrainian.

But I'll wager most everyone with a conscience in Sioux Falls agrees with the mayor's statement.

There were many comments on Mayor TenHaken's post supporting the people of Ukraine in this horrific time.

And of course, there were the usual trolls chiming in on the conversation too.

Some of the comments include...

Joseph Lax: That's is awesome. We need to back the citizens of Ukraine against the terrorist action of Putin!

Brenda Wendt: This is so pretty. I have a daughter-in-law who is from Ukraine. She still has family there.

Seth Pearman: You don’t recognize your citizens for cannabis, but will seek attention for a global issue. You’re no leader.

Nichole Cauwels: How are we tackling the money Putin has hidden here that we learned about in the Pandora papers?

Caroline Tipton: Thank you so much, Mayor Paul! And thank you for being at the House of God Church this evening and for your powerful prayer!

Vlad G Romanov: We here in Kyiv, Ukraine need all the prayers possible. Thank you all for your support of our great county of Ukraine. Слава Україні

Karen Muth: WOW!! What a beautiful picture!! Thanks for sharing it and Thank You for being such a caring man!!

