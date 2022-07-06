McDonald IV Headlines Four Cyclones On Preseason All-Big 12 Team

McDonald IV Headlines Four Cyclones On Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The College Football season continues to creep closer, and some conferences have begun to release their preseason All-Conference teams.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 conference did just that, forecasting which student athletes that will have the most success on the football field this Fall.

Four Iowa State Cyclones, including Redshirt Senior Defensive Lineman Will McDonald IV were named as preseason All-Conference picks.

Per the official release shared on Twitter by JayhawkSlant, the other Cyclones on the list are R-SR Fullback Jared Rus, R-SR Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson, and R-SR Offensive Lineman Trevor Downing.

Downing and Rus are both Iowa natives. A total of three Iowa natives made the list, as Baylor's Dillon Doyle (Iowa City) also was recognized.

Will McDonald IV has electrified Cyclone fans during his time in Ames, posting 29 career sacks and 9 forced fumbles in 4 seasons with the Cyclones.

Iowa State opens their season on Saturday, September 3rd when they host Southeast Missouri in Ames. For more information on the Cyclones season, schedule, and tickets, visit Cyclones.com.

Sources: Cyclones.com and JayhawkSlant on Twitter

