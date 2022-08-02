Meet the 2022 Hall of Fame Class That Will Be Enshrined Saturday

Pro Football Fans worldwide are ecstatic that the NFL season officially begins on Thursday Night with the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Following the game, on Saturday, the 2022 Hall of Fame Class will be enshrined.

The Class of 2022 has a total of 8 individuals (6 players, 1 coach, and 1 contributor).

The enshrinement ceremony and speeches will begin on Saturday at noon, and will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN.

Here is a look at this year's inductees:

Players

Tony Boselli - Offensive Tackle - Jacksonville Jaguars - 1995-2001

Cliff Branch - Wide Receiver - Oakland/LA Raiders - 1972-1985

LeRoy Butler - Defensive Back - Green Bay Packers - 1990-2001

Richard Seymour - Defensive End/Tackle - New England/Oakland - 2001-2012

Sam Mills - Linebacker - New Orleans/Carolina - 1986-1997

Bryant Young - Defensive End/Tackle - San Francisco 49ers - 1994-2007

Coach

Dick Vermeil - 1976-2005 - Philadelphia Eagles/St. Louis Rams/Kansas City Chiefs

Contributor

Art McNally - 1968-2015 - Former Official and Head of Officiating

Congratulations to the 2022 Class, and don't miss the Hall of Fame game or the inductions that run from Thursday to Saturday from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Source: Pro Football Reference and Art McNally Wikipedia

