Men, Shave Off Your Mustaches To Stay Out of Iowa Jail

Every once in a while, you'll come across these weird laws that are just too ridiculous to be true. Then you question who even thought to create these strange statutes.

I was researching some peculiar laws in Iowa I discovered on the Only in Your State website. These laws are truly unusual, especially the laws that are really targeting the men in Iowa. If you have kissed a woman for longer than five minutes, winked at a woman you don't know, or you kissed a woman in public while sporting a mustache...then congratulations! You'd be classified as an offender in Iowa.

According to Only in Your State, kissing a woman in public for longer than five minutes is illegal in Iowa. But wait, that's not all. If you're a guy with a mustache kissing a woman in public, you might as well walk yourself to the jail cell. Seriously, it is apparently against the law to do so. Public displays of affection (PDA) really do come at a price in Iowa. It seems like Iowa men are in a tight spot whether they shave their mustaches or not.

These laws are downright puzzling. However, the likelihood of any public official enforcing these laws are pretty slim. Times have changed in the Hawkeye State. Just out of curiosity, have you ever been pulled over in Iowa because of some bizarre law? Better yet. Have you ever been in trouble for kissing someone for more than five minutes or kissing someone with a mustache?

Sometimes laws just make you scratch your head and these Iowa laws are no exception! Click here to look at more weird laws in Iowa.

