Men’s AP Top 25 Poll: UConn Jumps Purdue To No. 2; Kansas Out
Houston still has a tight grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cougars received 52 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the poll released Monday to hold the top spot for the second straight week.
UConn had a nice bounce back after being knocked from the No. 1 spot following a six-week run, blowing out Seton Hall 91-61 at home for its first outright Big East title in 25 years. The Huskies, the reigning national champions, had not won even a share of the Big East regular-season title in 18 years.
Kansas fell seven spots to No. 14 in this week’s poll, its worst ranking since hitting No. 15 midway through the 2020-21 season. The Jayhawks were in the top 10 for 55 straight weeks, which had been the longest active streak. Houston now has the longest active top-10 run at 36 straight weeks.
No. 15 Baylor and No. 19 Gonzaga had the biggest climbs among teams in the poll this week, each moving up four spots. No. 23 Saint Mary’s had the biggest drop, losing six places after Gonzaga ended the Gaels’ 16-game winning streak.
