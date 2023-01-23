Purdue Returns To No. 1 In AP Men’s Hoops Poll; Alabama No. 2

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel after a volatile week in which just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago.

Alabama climbed two spots to No. 2, picking up 23 first-place votes for its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State round out the top five.

Purdue (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) had dropped to No. 3 after four weeks at No. 1 following a loss to Rutgers on Jan. 3, but it has since won six straight.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAM RECORD

1. Purdue (39) 19-1

2. Alabama (23) 17-2

3. Houston 18-2

4. Tennessee 16-3

5. Kansas State 17-2

6. Arizona 17-3

7. Virginia 15-3

8. UCLA 17-3

9. Kansas 16-3

10. Texas 16-3

11. TCU 15-4

12. Iowa State 14-4

13. Xavier 16-4

14. Gonzaga 17-4

15. Auburn 16-3

16. Marquette 16-5

17. Baylor 14-5

18. Charleston 21-1

19. UConn 16-5

20. Miami (Fla.) 15-4

21. Florida Atlantic 19-1

22. Saint Mary's 18-4

23. Providence 15-5

24. Clemson 16-4

25. New Mexico 18-2