Purdue Returns To No. 1 In AP Men’s Hoops Poll; Alabama No. 2
Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers.
The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel after a volatile week in which just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago.
Alabama climbed two spots to No. 2, picking up 23 first-place votes for its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State round out the top five.
Purdue (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) had dropped to No. 3 after four weeks at No. 1 following a loss to Rutgers on Jan. 3, but it has since won six straight.
AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Rankings
First-place votes in parentheses.
TEAM RECORD
1. Purdue (39) 19-1
2. Alabama (23) 17-2
3. Houston 18-2
4. Tennessee 16-3
5. Kansas State 17-2
6. Arizona 17-3
7. Virginia 15-3
8. UCLA 17-3
9. Kansas 16-3
10. Texas 16-3
11. TCU 15-4
12. Iowa State 14-4
13. Xavier 16-4
14. Gonzaga 17-4
15. Auburn 16-3
16. Marquette 16-5
17. Baylor 14-5
18. Charleston 21-1
19. UConn 16-5
20. Miami (Fla.) 15-4
21. Florida Atlantic 19-1
22. Saint Mary's 18-4
23. Providence 15-5
24. Clemson 16-4
25. New Mexico 18-2