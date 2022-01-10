Miami Dolphins Fire Coach Brian Flores
Brian Flores has been fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons, the team announced.
General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN's Jeff Darlington is reporting.
Get our free mobile app
Despite speculation that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was interested in hiring Jim Harbaugh as coach, the Dolphins are not targeting the Michigan coach for their opening, sources told Darlington.
The Dolphins finished 9-8 this season, recovering from a 1-7 start but failing to make the playoffs.
Flores, 40, was 24-25 in three seasons as the team's coach.
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century
While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.
Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.