Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle Agree To $84.75M Extension

MIAMI -- The Dolphins agreed to a contract extension Thursday with Jaylen Waddle that makes him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

The three-year, $84.75 million extension includes $76 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The $28.25 million average annual value of the extension is the fourth highest in the NFL among wide receivers, while the guaranteed money is the third behind A.J. Brown ($84 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($77 million).

Waddle is now signed through the 2028 season.

Despite playing alongside Tyreek Hill for the past two seasons, Waddle's 3,385 receiving yards rank 13th in the NFL since 2021, and he has recorded the 16th-most receiving yards of any player in their first three seasons.

Waddle is the second key player of the Dolphins' rebuild over the past five years to sign a long-term extension with the team, joining 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson. Miami will also seek extensions with Waddle's draft classmates Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland as well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.