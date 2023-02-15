Miami Dolphins Officially Name Vic Fangio Defensive Coordinator

MIAMI - The Dolphins officially announced the hiring of Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator after reportedly reaching an agreement with him last month.

Despite reportedly agreeing to terms on January 29, Fangio signed a two-week contract with the Philadelphia Eagles as a consultant, helping them prepare for Super Bowl LVII, preventing him from signing with any other team until that contract expired.

Fangio was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and has 36 years of NFL coaching experience. He takes over a Dolphins defense that ranked 24th in points allowed per game and 27th in passing yards allowed per game.

He served as the Denver Broncos head coach from 2019 to 2021, where he coached current Dolphins linebacker, Bradley Chubb.

Miami fired former defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Jan. 19, also parting ways with outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.