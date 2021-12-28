Miami Dolphins Rout New Orleans Saints on MNF [VIDEO]

NEW ORLEANS -- — A Dolphins defense that intercepted Saints rookie Ian Book twice and sacked him eight times was probably enough to push Miami's winning streak to seven games.

Miami also got a big lift from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle to outclass New Orleans on both sides of the ball.

Waddle caught 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown in his return from the COVID-19 list, and the Dolphins beat the short-handed Saints 20-3 on Monday night, becoming the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row.

Waddle missed Miami's previous game because of a positive COVID-19 test. He has 96 catches this season, eclipsing New Orleans' Michael Thomas for the second-most receptions by a rookie, and leaving him five short of Anquan Boldin's rookie record of 101 catches in 2003.

Next up for the Dolphins: Visit Tennessee on Sunday before closing out the regular season at home against AFC East rival New England. And the Saints will host NFC South foe Carolina on Sunday before traveling to Atlanta to end the regular season.