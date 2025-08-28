The smoke had fire, the rumors had substance, and the dream became reality for Packers fans on Thursday afternoon.

After a few days of seemingly reckless speculation, the Packers landed on a deal with the Dallas Cowboys for veteran linebacker Micah Parsons.

It's as massive of a trade as we've seen in recent years in the NFL, and the Packers gave up quite a bit to get him.

The Dallas Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Parsons and the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract, the sources said. Parsons will receive $62 million in the first new year of the deal, $120 million fully guaranteed, and a total of $136 million guaranteed -- all records for non-quarterbacks.

Here's Schefter on Twitter updating the trade compensation:

Reviews are always mixed with big trades, but there are a lot of folks baffled by the move from a Dallas perspective:

