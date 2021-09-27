Mike Zimmer Continues to Rave About Kirk Cousins in Win

The Minnesota Vikings finally got their first win of the season on Sunday as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 in Minneapolis.

This win came after two crushing defeats in Week 1 and Week 2 in which the Vikings lost in Overtime and missed a game-winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals the following week.

Get our free mobile app

In front of the first full capacity crowd at US Bank Stadium for a Vikings game since 2019, Minnesota came roaring back after falling down 17-7 and played truly their first complete game of the season.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer not only was raving about his teams effort on Sunday, but he has continued to rave about the play of his quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"I told the team that it's the best offensive performance that I've seen in the eight years that I've been here. Kirk played outstanding. I thought Mattison ran the ball well, the offensive line blocked great. Tight ends, receivers blocked great in the run game but also in the passing game. Very, very proud of the way that they performed today."

Cousins has been on fire this season and dating back the last 13 games, Cousins has 32 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Not only have the numbers been great, but it has also seemed like Cousins has found himself making more plays in clutch time which always keeps the fans from freaking out as well.

Minnesota will continue to go as far as Cousins can take them but the early returns on 2021 have certainly been encouraging.

Minnesota will now stay home this week and host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday who are 2-1 and look like one of the better teams in the AFC.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster, and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.