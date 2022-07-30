Milwaukee Bucks G-League Team Adds Another Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks fans will always know the last name "Antetokounmpo" and now there is another member of the family within the organization.

The NBA G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Herd added Alex Antetokounmpo via trade last week.

He is the youngest Antetokounmpo brother and now joins his MVP brother Giannis and his other brother Thanasis in Milwaukee.

Last year, Alex Antetokounmpo played 15 games for the Raptors G League affiliate in and averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

The NBA has never seen something like this with all kinds of talent from one family on one team and it is a joy to watch.

It is going to be very interesting to see if the latest Antetokounmpo addition will make his way to the NBA as well.

For more information on the Wisconsin Herd, their current roster and other news surrounding the organization, you can visit their team website.