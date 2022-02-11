Minneapolis Honors Student/Athlete Murdered In Broad Daylight

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Minneapolis teenager who was shot on a city sidewalk has died.

Police said the 15-year-old was standing by or walking up to a bus stop when the shooting happened during the noon hour on Wednesday.

The victim  - identified as Deshaun Hill Jr. - was an honors student at North Community High School where he was also the quarterback of the football team and a member of the basketball team. At last report, no arrest had been made.

 A fundraiser has been started for his family.

 

It’s been a violent week in Minneapolis.

Two men who were found shot in a vehicle Thursday died from their injuries.

Also, a school bus driver is recovering after he was shot in the face while driving three young kids home from school Wednesday, about two hours after the 15-year-old was shot.

