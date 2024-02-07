Minneapolis Was In The Super Bowl Spotlight In 2018

Get our free mobile app

It's hard to believe that its already been six years since Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl for the second time.

It was a very cold weekend for visitors hoping to explore the city before the (indoor) game itself. The game time temperature was five degrees, which made the longer-than-usual walk in to the stadium a challenge.

The game itself was one of the all time greats. The Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 with backup quarterback Nick Foles earning the game's most valuable player award.

I was actually lucky enough to attend the Super Bowl that season. As sports director of a small market radio station, I applied for a credential from the "it never hurts to ask" angle. One photo submission and an FBI background check (really) later, I was absolutely shocked when I got the email that I was approved.

I paid $60 for a decent parking spot and made my way toward the stadium in the bitter cold. There wasn't much going on outside the stadium as opposed to what you might expect in Miami. There were a couple of TV setups outside but they were sort of tented and heated as opposed to being out in the elements. The security to get in was multi-layered and not right next to the stadium but instead a couple of blocks away.

I was seated in the back row of Section 325, which was 1000% just fine with me!

The souvenirs were very, very expensive (at least for a reporter's salary). At one point I saw a guy drinking out of a really cool looking football player-shaped cup and went to grab one for my kid. $60! I got him a beanie baby instead, he was one he didn't know the difference.

Overall it was very cool to see the spectacle of it in person, although I could make the argument that it is best seen on television, especially the halftime show.

The crowd seemed fairly split among Patriots and Eagles fans, but after the game you would have thought it was a Philly home game.

