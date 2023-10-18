Spectacular Minnesota Fall Color Train Tours
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours.
Throughout Minnesota, you will find several scenic opportunities for train travel.
Train Ride to Dresser
Osceola & St. Croix Railway offers their fall color schedule this month, the Pumpkin Express, and a Haunted Roundhouse experience with caboose rides.
North Shore Scenic Railroad
North Shore Scenic Railroad has special Fall excursions to see the colors along with The Great Pumpkin Train, a costume party theme, beer trips, plus upcoming Christmas tours.
Light Rail METRO Blue Line & Green Line
Mapped to cover Minneapolis and St. Paul with dozens of dedicated stations, the Light Rail is the most convenient way for commuters to navigate the Twin Cities. From Target Field to the Mall of America. Map
Amtrak-The Empire Builder
Service nationwide, trains run around the clock with service along the Mississippi River. From Winona to Detroit Lakes.
Another rail service offered in Minnesota is the Northern Lights Express has been proposed for a high-speed rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth.
If you have never experienced train travel, fall in Minnesota is a great place to start.
10 Little-Known Facts About Minnesota
It's a Minnesota Bucket List! 50 Things You Must Do and See in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams