Spectacular Minnesota Fall Color Train Tours

Spectacular Minnesota Fall Color Train Tours

Canva
Get our free mobile app

Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours.

Throughout Minnesota, you will find several scenic opportunities for train travel.

Train Ride to Dresser

Minnesota Transportation Museum on Facebook
loading...

Osceola & St. Croix Railway offers their fall color schedule this month, the Pumpkin Express, and a Haunted Roundhouse experience with caboose rides.

North Shore Scenic Railroad

North Shore Scenic Railroad on Facebook
loading...

North Shore Scenic Railroad has special Fall excursions to see the colors along with The Great Pumpkin Train, a costume party theme, beer trips, plus upcoming Christmas tours.

Light Rail METRO Blue Line & Green Line

Metro Transit on Facebook
loading...

Mapped to cover Minneapolis and St. Paul with dozens of dedicated stations, the Light Rail is the most convenient way for commuters to navigate the Twin Cities. From Target Field to the Mall of America. Map

Amtrak-The Empire Builder

Amtrak /Chuck Gomez on Facebook
loading...

Service nationwide, trains run around the clock with service along the Mississippi River. From Winona to Detroit Lakes.

Another rail service offered in Minnesota is the Northern Lights Express has been proposed for a high-speed rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth.

If you have never experienced train travel, fall in Minnesota is a great place to start.

10 Little-Known Facts About Minnesota

It's a Minnesota Bucket List! 50 Things You Must Do and See in Minnesota

The land of 10,000 lakes has so many amazing places to visit and explore! Scroll through this Minnesota Bucket List of 50 places and things to do and see how many you've crossed off the list.

Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams

Filed Under: best places to see fall colors, Minnesota train tour
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls