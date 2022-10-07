See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train

ShriramPatki/ThinkStock

Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours.

Throughout Minnesota, you will find several scenic opportunities for train travel.

Minnesota Transportation Museum on Facebook
Train Ride to Dresser - Train Ride to Dresser: Osceola & St. Croix Railway offers their fall color schedule this month, the Pumpkin Express, and a Haunted Roundhouse experience with caboose rides.

North Shore Scenic Railroad on Facebook
North Shore Scenic Railroad - North Shore Scenic Railroad has special Fall excursions to see the colors along with The Great Pumpkin Train, a costume party theme, beer trips, plus upcoming Christmas tours.

Metro Transit on Facebook
Light Rail METRO Blue Line & Green Line - Mapped to cover Minneapolis and St. Paul with dozens of dedicated stations, the Light Rail is the most convenient way for commuters to navigate the Twin Cities. From Target Field to the Mall of America. Map

Courtesy of Amtrak /Chuck Gomez on Facebook
Amtrak-The Empire Builder - Service nationwide, trains run around the clock with service along the Mississippi River. From Winona to Detroit Lakes.

Another rail service is in the works for Minnesota. The Northern Lights Express has been proposed for a high-speed rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth.

If you have never experienced train travel, Minnesota is a great place to start.

