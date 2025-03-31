Minnesota HC O’Connell Confirms, Comments on Rodgers Interest

The Minnesota Vikings interest in veteran Quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason was indeed real, even though it has yet to amount to a signing.

Speaking for the first time on the reported interest, as well as his 2nd year Quarterback JJ McCarthy, Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell commented on both topics on Monday.

Per ESPN.com:

In his first comments on the matter, O'Connell said "two things can be true at the same time." On one hand, he said, the team believes McCarthy -- the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft -- is its quarterback of the future and very likely its present. On the other hand, Rodgers' pedigree and interest in signing with the Vikings demanded a full internal discussion.

"We took [McCarthy] 10th in the draft last year after a very extensive evaluation process," O'Connell said at the NFL's annual league meeting. "A lot of things that we hoped to see from him, we saw in a short amount of time. Unfortunately, he got injured and we tried to maximize as much as we could with his 'redshirt' year. ... And I think J.J. was able to take some things out of that and be ready to go for the spring."

McCarthy, who has recovered from a torn meniscus in his right knee, became the first quarterback selected in the first round in the NFL's modern draft era to miss his entire rookie season because of injury.

O'Connell said he kept McCarthy abreast of the Rodgers discussions "borderline in real time" to make sure he understood why they were happening.

"The second part that can be true," O'Connell said, "is Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and somebody who, not just myself, but we've all had so much respect for competing against him. And he happened to be at a point in time in his career where he was free to have some real dialogue about what his future may look like. And we happened to be one of those teams that he reached out to. And I have had a personal relationship with him going back since my playing days.

"... But I do feel very strongly about where [McCarthy is] at right now. And based upon the information we have from the evaluation process, the time we had with him, I feel very good about projecting a really positive year for J.J. And now we've got to go to work and do it."

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said last week that installing McCarthy as the team's Week 1 quarterback is "the outcome we want" and "the outcome we're headed towards."