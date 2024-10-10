Minnesota Native Set to Take Over NY Jets Offensive Play Calling

The NFL coaching profession is a winding journey. For many coaches, they might have 10-12 stops before earning even a full-time coordinator role.

Todd Downing, who was tabbed as the Jets offensive play caller for this weekend's game against the Bills by interim Head Coach Jeff Ulbrich on Thursday, has had quite the coaching career.

Said career began at his alma mater, Eden Prairie High School, before earning an NFL opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

The new playcaller is Todd Downing, a former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator who coaches the quarterbacks and holds the title of passing game coordinator. He will have "the full say on the game plan and, ultimately, the plays that are called within the game," Ulbrich said.

Downing's local history is notable, as he is a Minnesota native, UM grad, and has a long history with the Vikings. Per Wikipedia:

Downing received his first coaching job when he was hired as a 9th grade B team offensive coach at Eden Prairie High School.[2] Minnesota Vikings After being offered an internship in 2001 by Chad Ostlund in Research and Development for the Minnesota Vikings, Downing was a Public Relations intern for 2002,[3] a football systems analyst from 2003–04, and offensive quality control coach in 2005.[4]

Downing would return to the Vikings as the team's Tight Ends Coach for one year back in 2018.

Along his journey to being tabbed the Jets' playcaller for the Monday Night matchup against the Bills, Downing has worked for the Vikings, Rams, Lions, Bills, Raiders, and Titans organizations over his career.

The Jets at 2-3 play host to the 3-2 Bills on Monday Night football in a season that certainly has already reached desperation mode in the Big Apple.

Sources: Todd Downing Wikipedia and ESPN.com