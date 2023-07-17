Minnesota Is Sex-Crazed! More Than South Dakota Or Iowa

Get our free mobile app

How's your libido today? Are you taking all the necessary supplements? Eating the right foods? Exercising and getting plenty of rest? All of this makes a difference for a strong and healthy sex drive.

It seems the folks of the North Star state are on top of it. (No pun intended) Minnesota is jumping in the sack more than those of us here in South Dakota and Iowa, according to Naplab.com.

When it comes to Hooking Up, there is a lot of heavy breathing going on next door. Minnesota (11) residents landed near the top portion of the list for the highest average sex frequency per week, 1.341.

Iowa ranks 15th and South Dakota rings the bell at number 19.

I'm not sure what's going on in Nebraska (47), but it's not a lot of heavy breathing.

Naplab.com reports that Americans in their 20s have sex around 80 times a year, or approximately once every four to five days. This rate declines over time, dropping to about 20 times a year for those in their 60s.

The state where climate has a huge impact and is subject to many extremes is having the most sex. Alaska is having sex 2.8 times per week. I wonder if it has anything to do with 24-hour daylight during the summer months and 24-hour darkness during the winter?

