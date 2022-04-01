Minnesota State Alum Lands With Vikings

It's always great when a professional sports franchise can sign someone from their own state much less region. On Friday, the Vikings did just that, signing what is now their second former Minnesota State player to a contract.

The Vikings agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Chris Reed per Pro Football Talk.

Reed becomes the second Mankato grad on the roster, joining longtime Viking Adam Thielen.

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans Getty Images

Terms of the deal have yet to be announced, but safe to say Reed will have an opportunity to compete for a job on the Vikings offensive line.

Per the article:

Reed played 14 games and made six starts for the Colts last season. He started 14 games for the Panthers in 2020 and has made 29 starts in his 61 appearances for Indianapolis, Carolina, Miami, and Jacksonville.

The Vikings finished last season with an overall mark of 8-9.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Getty Images

Source: Pro Football Talk