SAN FRANCISCO -- The in-season tournament game between the Warriors and Timberwolves got off to a fiery start Tuesday night as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jaden McDaniels were ejected for their roles in a fight less than two minutes in -- Green after putting Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

When the NBA created the In-Season Tournament as a way to inject playoff-level intensity into regular-season games, the scuffle between the Warriors and theTimberwolves that resulted in three early ejections on Tuesday night may not have been what the league had in mind.

Once the dust settled, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points, sending Minnesota to a 104-101 tournament victory over Golden State. The Wolves have won seven straight games for their longest win streak since 2004.

Towns also grabbed 11 boards, and Gobert had 13. Reigning Western Conference player of the week Anthony Edwards scored 20 points.

After a review, McDaniels and Thompson were assessed two technical fouls each and Green was given a flagrant foul 2.

It was the first game in the past 25 seasons in which multiple players were ejected before either team scored, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Still ahead this week for the Timberwolves, a trip to Phoenix on Wednesday night while the Warriors host Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

