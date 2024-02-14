Minnesota Timberwolves Win Third Straight, Top The Western Conference
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Anthony Edwards didn't think he could play against the Trail Blazers. Then he scored 41 points.
“At the last second I was like, 'I'm going to try it out,' because I wasn't going to go tonight,” Edwards said. “But like I said, at the last second I was 'I'm gonna try it out, see how I feel,' and it felt good.”
Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns, who had foul trouble early, finished with 13 points for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 3-pointer, his fourth of the quarter, stretched the Timberwolves' lead to 102-90 with 6:42 to go. Minnesota went on to lead by as many as 20 points. Alexander-Walker finished with 18 points off the bench.
The Timberwolves were playing the second of a back-to-back after a 121-100 victory at the Clippers on Monday night.
The Trail Blazers host the Timberwolves again on Thursday night, wrapping up a five-game Minnesota road trip.
