PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Anthony Edwards didn't think he could play against the Trail Blazers. Then he scored 41 points.

Edwards shook off the right knee soreness that he felt going into Tuesday night's game at Portland and helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 121-109 victory.

“At the last second I was like, 'I'm going to try it out,' because I wasn't going to go tonight,” Edwards said. “But like I said, at the last second I was 'I'm gonna try it out, see how I feel,' and it felt good.”

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns, who had foul trouble early, finished with 13 points for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Blazers, who lost their fifth straight. Portland hosts Minnesota again on Thursday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 3-pointer, his fourth of the quarter, stretched the Timberwolves' lead to 102-90 with 6:42 to go. Minnesota went on to lead by as many as 20 points. Alexander-Walker finished with 18 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves were playing the second of a back-to-back after a 121-100 victory at the Clippers on Monday night.

The Trail Blazers host the Timberwolves again on Thursday night, wrapping up a five-game Minnesota road trip.

