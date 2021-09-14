Minnesota Timberwolves Re-sign Two Players in Free Agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't been able to make any big splashes in free agency due to their salary cap situation and lack of tradable assets, but that hasn't stopped them from making some moves to help them this season.

Minnesota checked off some more boxes this week by going out and re-signing two players back to their roster in free agency.

Both Jordan McLaughlin and Jarred Vanderbilt re-signed with the Timberwolves this week and add more depth to the roster for the Wolves.

Vanderbilt received a three year deal from Minnesota worth $13.8 million and he could find himself as the starting power forward by the start of the season.

Get our free mobile app

After starting his career with Denver, Vanderbilt landed in Minnesota and found himself starting double digit games a year ago averaging career highs in points and rebounds.

McLaughlin signed a two year deal with Minnesota for $6.5 million and has a third year option which is not guaranteed.

It will be interesting to see how Minnesota working McLaughlin into the fold this season as there is a lot of depth already at the guard position.

Clearly these are marquee names that wont get national attention, but considering what Minnesota had to work with under the cap, they could turn out to be very important this year.

Training camp for the Minnesota Timberwolves starts in a few weeks and we will start to see some of these roles begin to develop a bit more.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their 2021-2022 schedule and for ticket information, you can visit the team website.