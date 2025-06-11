Report: Minnesota Timberwolves Interested in Suns’ Kevin Durant

It has reportedly been made clear that Phoenix Suns superstar and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is available via trade this offseason in the NBA.

Many teams have already come calling according to an ESPN.com article on Wednesday, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are one of them.

Minnesota has a lot of moving pieces to manage this offseason, including retaining a good portion of the roster that is heading towards free agency.

A Durant trade would surely move the needle, and give the fanbase and new ownership even more hope of the team advancing beyond the Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history.

Per ESPN.com:

Teams that have expressed interest in Durant, sources said, mainly feature the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days, sources said. Teams around the NBA have been anticipating that Durant would be traded ever since the Suns engaged in talks around the February trade deadline, which passed with the All-Star still in Phoenix. Suns officials and Kleiman will continue to meet on trade conversations -- with talks expected to escalate before the NBA draft later this month. Durant is on a contract worth $54.7 million for the 2025-26 season, giving him some leverage in navigating his future in partnership with the Suns. As trade talks progress, his desire for a long-term extension could prove a critical factor. Once he is traded, Durant will be eligible to sign a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $112 million. If he were to wait six months after the trade, he could sign a two-year extension worth up to $124 million. Durant, who turns 37 in September, made his 15th All-Star team this season and averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 62 games.

