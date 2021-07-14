USA Bounces Back, Tops Argentina 108-80 in Pre-Tokyo Tune-up
USA Basketball finally made it look easy again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset.
They beat Argentina 108-80 to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.
The Americans lost their first two games in Las Vegas to Nigeria and Australia.
Get our free mobile app
The Americans shot 51% and scored 33 first-quarter points to get off and running and beat Argentina for the 10th consecutive time. Luis Scola scored 16 points for Argentina.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.