USA Bounces Back, Tops Argentina 108-80 in Pre-Tokyo Tune-up

USA Basketball finally made it look easy again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset.

They beat Argentina 108-80 to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage.

The Americans lost their first two games in Las Vegas to Nigeria and Australia.

The Americans shot 51% and scored 33 first-quarter points to get off and running and beat Argentina for the 10th consecutive time. Luis Scola scored 16 points for Argentina.