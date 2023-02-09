Big Name NBA Trades Before Thursday Deadline
The 2022-23 NBA trade season is rolling, so let's go into more detail about which players are on the move ahead of Thursday's deadline at 3:00 PM ET.
Early Thursday morning, the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns for forwards Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap in a blockbuster deal.
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in a trade that also sent Mike Conley and picks to the Timberwolves along with Russell Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz.
In return, New York is sending Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a protected 2023 first-round pick to Portland, sources say. The lottery-protected pick turns into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year.