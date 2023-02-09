Big Name NBA Trades Before Thursday Deadline

The 2022-23 NBA trade season is rolling, so let's go into more detail about which players are on the move ahead of Thursday's deadline at 3:00 PM ET.

Early Thursday morning, the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns for forwards Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap in a blockbuster deal.

The shocking move brings a sudden end to Irving's drama-filled four seasons in New York, which produced a lone playoff series win alongside Kevin Durant.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in a trade that also sent Mike Conley and picks to the Timberwolves along with Russell Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday night.

In return, New York is sending Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a protected 2023 first-round pick to Portland, sources say. The lottery-protected pick turns into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year.