Minnesota Twins Activate Miguel Sano

MILWAUKEE -- Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano has been activated from the 60-day injured list after missing three months with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Twins announced the move before starting a two-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Sano hurt the knee on April 26 while celebrating a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a game that was decided on the final play. He played four days later but left the game early with knee pain and later underwent surgery.

Sano, 29, has been playing first base this season but also has experience at third base.

In other moves, the Twins optioned outfielder Gilberto Celestino to Triple-A St. Paul and transferred left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe to the 60-day injured list.

Coulombe originally went on the injured list on May 28 with a left hip impingement.

