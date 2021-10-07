The Minnesota Twins thankfully closed out the 2021 season last week, and now the team has started moving staff members around.

Minnesota entered the 2021 season with high expectations of another playoff run. The Twins quickly put those hopes to bed with a 9-15 month of April. The team was never able to crawl back into it and finished last in the AL Central. 2021 will forever be in the running for one of the most disappointing Minnesota sports seasons of all time.

As most would have easily predicted, the Twins have shifted their focus to making changes this offseason to hopefully improve the team. Those moves have officially started. The Twins have announced staff members Edgar Varela and Kevin Morgan have been demoted to the Minor Leagues.

Varela was the Twins' co-hitting coach this season. Morgan held the position of Major League field coordinator. Twins writer Do-Hyoung Park reports that the Twins now have multiple positions on the staff that will need to be filled by the time Spring Training rolls around. Those spots include a new bench and hitting coach.

We'll see if any more changes are made to the staff here in the early offseason. Minnesota, after finishing 73-89 this season, was awarded the 8th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

More information about the staff reassignments and the team can be found here.