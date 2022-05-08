Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton Dinged Up Again

The Minnesota Twins have found themselves in first place for most of the 2022 MLB season but they know as well as anybody that the success of the team comes along with the health of their star players.

One of those star players has been on a tear this year, as Byron Buxton has been mashing at the plate and playing his customary gold glove caliber defense in the field.

Get our free mobile app

That individual success may be shelved for a while as Byron Buxton is dinged up again.

The latest reports have Buxton dealing with a slight hip strain and the hope is that it won't keep him sidelined too long.

Heading into Sunday's action, the Twins were 17-11, winners of 7 of 10 and holding a 2.5 game lead in the AL Central.

After they conclude their series with the A's, the Twins will host the Astros for a three-game set followed by a three-game set at Target Field against Cleveland.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their current roster, and the remaining games on their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

*** A reminder as well, all Minnesota Twins games can be heard on ESPN 102.3 and AM 1000 in the Sioux Empire.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CHEYENNE: