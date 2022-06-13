Minnesota Twins Call Up Soto From St. Paul Saints

It is not every day that you see a minor leaguer make their Major League debut at the age of 31, but that is what Elliott Soto did for the Los Angeles Angles in 2020.

Soto, now 32, is making another appearance in the Major Leagues and this time it is for the Minnesota Twins.

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday that Soto would be promoted to the big leagues from the St. Paul Saints ahead of their three game road series against the Seattle Mariners.

In order to make roster space for Soto, the Twins put Cody Stachak on the 60 day injured list with a torn labrum.

This is a great story of resiliency in sports and the continued pursuit of opportunities and considering Soto's 966 game resume in the minor leagues, you can certainly see why people are cheering for him.

The Minnesota Twins enter their series against the Seattle Mariners in first place in the AL Central, leading the Cleveland Gaurdians by three games.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.