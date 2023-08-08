Carlos Correa Leads Minnesota Twins, Win Over Detroit Tigers

DETROIT -- — Carlos Correa homered and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins won their season-best fifth straight game with a 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

The Twins (60-54) also got a homer and three RBI from Ryan Jeffers, improving to 15-8 since the All-Star break.

“The biggest part of this game is consistency,” said Jeffers, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games. “We're finally pulling the offense, pitching, and bullpen together and getting some good games.”

Pablo López (7-6) won his second straight start, holding Detroit scoreless for seven innings. He gave up five hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out eight. The Tigers only had one runner reach scoring position against him.

“We talk to him about attacking the zone and he's attacking the zone,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He had good command and he threw strikes.” Joey Wentz (2-10) took the loss, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in three innings. Wentz is now 0-6 with a 6.61 in 15 career appearances at Comerica Park.

After the nine-batter first, Solano led off the second with a single and took second on Jorge Polanco's base hit. Correa hit Minnesota's second three-run homer of the game to make it a 7-0 game.

The teams play the second of four games on Tuesday, with Minnesota RHP Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.18) facing Detroit LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 2.96) in a battle of aces. Don't miss the first pitch at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

