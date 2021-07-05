Minnesota Twins Get Only One All Star Selection

The Minnesota Twins have had a horrible 2021 season for a number of reasons and their all star selections or lack there of is a prime example of the disappointments this year.

Heading into the season, one could make the argument that Minnesota would have a handful of All Star's ranging from Maeda and Berrios to Cruz and Buxton.

But just like the win loss record being affected by injuries, so has the production by many of the star players on the Twins roster.

So instead of having multiple All Stars in 2021, the Minnesota Twins will only have one representative at the mid-summer classic.

The Minnesota Twins will send DH Nelson Cruz to the All Star Game as he was selected as the lone representative for the Twinkies.

Nelson Cruz was named a reserve on Sunday after the starters were announced and the rosters were filled out in both the American and National Leagues.

Cruz has continued to be a bright spot for the Twins at the plate and will be making his seventh All Star appearance in his great career and doing so at the age of 41.

Not only will Cruz be at the All Star Game, he may find himself also on the trade block as well, with many teams interested in his services with the playoffs out of reach for Minnesota.

The 2021 MLB All Star festivities will take place in Denver at Coors Field with the Home Run Derby happening on Monday July 12 and the All Star Game on July 13.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their roster and the upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.