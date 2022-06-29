Minnesota Twins & Guardians Split In Day-Night Doubleheader

Getting two of their players back off the IL gave the Minnesota Twins that extra spark to salvage game-2 on Tuesday.

Still sitting in second place of the American League Central Division, the Cleveland Guardians opened the day-winning game-1 of the day-night doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

With the Twins up by a run in the 8th inning, Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win snapping the Guardians' five-game losing streak.

But the story was much different just a few hours later on Tuesday as Minnesota bounces back with Josh Winder working 6 scoreless innings in his return, Jorge Polanco with 2 hits including a homer and 3 RBIs as he is back, and the Twins won it 6-0.

Polanco, Jose Miranda, and Buxton all went yard with home runs as the Twins have now homered in 14 straight games at Progressive Field. That is tied for the 2nd longest streak at an opponent’s ballpark.

Game 4 of the series is Wednesday with the first pitch at 6:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

