Minnesota Twins Miranda homers, Drives In Tiebreaking Run, Win Astros Series

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

HOUSTON -- — Jose Miranda hit a solo homer in the sixth inning and a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth, helping the Minnesota Twins top the Houston Astros 4-3 on Sunday.


“He’s really done so many different things in the lineup for us,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He just plays. He doesn’t get distracted, he doesn’t get caught up in any anything. He’s just ready to play baseball and he’s done a nice job.”

 

Trevor Larnach also went deep for Minnesota, which took two of three in the weekend series. Steven Okert (2-0) got two outs for the win, and Jhoan Duran handled the ninth for his 10th save.


Miranda's sixth homer of the season — a one-out drive to left-center off Hunter Brown — tied it at 3. Larnach reached on a leadoff walk in the eighth against Ryan Pressly (0-3). Pinch-runner Manuel Margot moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ryan Jeffers and scored on Miranda's grounder down the third base line.

 

Alex Bregman and Victor Caratini went deep for Houston, which lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Minnesota’s Simeon Woods Richardson, who grew up in suburban Houston, allowed three hits and three runs with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two homers Sunday after giving up just two in his previous eight starts this season.

The Twins move on to the Bronx where they begin a three game series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. RHP Bailey Ober (5-3, 4.89 ERA) starts the opener of a series.

All Minnesota Twins games are on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

