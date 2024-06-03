Minnesota Twins Miranda homers, Drives In Tiebreaking Run, Win Astros Series
HOUSTON -- — Jose Miranda hit a solo homer in the sixth inning and a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth, helping the Minnesota Twins top the Houston Astros 4-3 on Sunday.
Trevor Larnach also went deep for Minnesota, which took two of three in the weekend series. Steven Okert (2-0) got two outs for the win, and Jhoan Duran handled the ninth for his 10th save.
Alex Bregman and Victor Caratini went deep for Houston, which lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Minnesota’s Simeon Woods Richardson, who grew up in suburban Houston, allowed three hits and three runs with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two homers Sunday after giving up just two in his previous eight starts this season.
The Twins move on to the Bronx where they begin a three game series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. RHP Bailey Ober (5-3, 4.89 ERA) starts the opener of a series.
All Minnesota Twins games are on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
