MINNEAPOLIS -- — The Minnesota Twins gave up a lot to get Pablo López. He made it look as if he was well worth the price Wednesday night.

López pitched his first career shutout, a four-hitter complete with a career-high 12 strikeouts in the Twins' 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

“That was am `Here I am’ performance,'” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said.

López (5-5) retired 15 straight from the third to the eighth inning, including a stretch with six consecutive strikeouts, to help the Twins post a three-game sweep.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who came to Minnesota this season from Miami in a trade for major league batting leader Luis Arraez, had the Twins' second shutout from a starter in less than two weeks after Joe Ryan spun one for the club's first in five years. The last time the Twins had multiple shutouts in one season was 2011, done by Brian Duensing, Francisco Liriano and Carl Pavano.

Rookie Edouard Julien hit his second home run of the series to give the Twins the lead in the first, and Ryan Jeffers went deep in the seventh. Alex Kirilloff's RBI single sparked a two-run third inning, Donovan Solano added an RBI double in the eighth, and the Twins won for the fifth time in six games since a humbling sweep at Atlanta prompted them to declare the season was starting over.

After an off day, RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound Friday night to start a three-game series against Baltimore. LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA) pitches for the Orioles.

