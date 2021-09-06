Minnesota Twins Lose Kenta Maeda To Tommy John Surgery

The Minnesota Twins have had a horrible Summer on the diamond and have been one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball considering all the expectations they had coming into the 2021 season.

Even though things have been really bad, the Twins got even more bad news this week as their ace Kenta Maeda had to have Tommy John surgery on his arm.

According to Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli, not only were they going to repair the current injury, they were also going to fix some lingering issues as well.

Last season, Maeda was a Cy Young Award Finalist during the truncated season and was expected to help lead the way on the mound with Jose Berrios.

However that hasn't been the case as the Twins traded Berrios mid season and Maeda hasn't found the same form from 2020.

Hopefully, Maeda can return around that 9 month timeline and regain the magic and health he had last year.

