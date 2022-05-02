Minnesota Twins Make Cuts, Sano & Garlick On IL

Several changes were agreed upon before we could see players back on the field after the Major League Baseball lockout. One of those included an expanded roster of 28 players per team through May 1.

As so as a result, the Minnesota Twins have released the following statement:

The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have recalled infielder Jose Miranda and left-handed pitcher Jovani Moran from Triple-A St. Paul, placed infielder Miguel Sanó on the 10-day Injured List with a left knee sprain (retroactive to May 1), placed outfielder Kyle Garlick on the 10-day Injured List with a right calf strain, and optioned catcher José Godoy and right-handed pitcher Cole Sands to St. Paul.

These moves trim the Twins’ active roster from 28 to 26 players.

As reported by MLB:

Miranda, 23, played in 21 games for the Saints this season, hitting .256 (22-for-86) with 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, five walks, and a .737 OPS. The Manati, Puerto Rico native is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Twins organization, per MLB.com, and was named 2021 Twins minor league Player of the Year after hitting .344 (184-for-535) with 32 doubles, 30 home runs, 94 RBI, 97 runs scored and a .973 OPS in 127 games between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul. Miranda will wear uniform number 64 and is looking to make his major league debut.

Moran, 25, posted a 3.68 ERA (7.1 IP, 3 ER) with six walks and 14 strikeouts in six relief appearances for the Saints this season. Moran, who was ranked as the 24th-best prospect in the Twins organization per MLB.com, made his major league debut on September 12, 2021, and appeared in five games for Minnesota, recording a 7.88 ERA (8.0 IP, 7 ER) with seven walks and 10 strikeouts.

Sanó played in 17 games for the Twins, hitting .093 (5-for-54) with one home run, three RBI, one run scored, nine walks, and a .379 on-base percentage.

Garlick hit .238 (5-for-21) with three home runs, six RBI, six runs scored, five walks, and a .385 on-base percentage in 13 games for the Twins. He was 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI combined in his last two games prior to going on the Injured List.

Godoy had his contract selected by the Twins on April 23 and played in one game, April 24 vs. Chicago-AL, going 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.

Source: Minnesota Twins/MLB