Minnesota Twins Postseason Wildcard Round Schedule & More

The Minnesota Twins have advanced to the postseason, and as the #3 seed in the American League, will host a wildcard series beginning tomorrow at Target Field.

The Twins finished the regular season as the American League Central Division Champions, with a record of 87-75.

The Twins' opponent in the wildcard series will be the 6th seed Toronto Blue Jays, who finished third in the American League East with a record of 89-73.

The Baltimore Orioles (#1) and Houston Astros (#2) are the top two seeds in the American League and receive a bye in the wildcard round.

In the wildcard round of the Major League Baseball playoffs, the higher seed hosts all of the games in the best-of-three series.

2023 Wildcard Round Schedule

TUE 10/3: Toronto at Minnesota, 3:38 pm

Wildcard Round Broadcast Info

All Minnesota vs. Toronto games will be televised on ESPN, and can be heard locally on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO with the radio pregame beginning at 2:30 pm daily.

Probable Wildcard Round Starters

Game One: MIN - Pablo Lopez (11-8) vs. TOR - Kevin Gausman (12-9)

MIN - Pablo Lopez (11-8) vs. TOR - Kevin Gausman (12-9) Game Two: MIN - Sonny Gray (8-8) vs. TOR - TBD

MIN - Sonny Gray (8-8) vs. TOR - TBD Game Three: MIN - TBD vs. TOR - TBD