Minnesota Twins Opening Day 2024 In Kansas City

Now that the second half of the 2023 season is getting underway, Major League Baseball is setting its sights on 2024.

When you have a franchise that sees snow covering the field still in March you better plan to find a warmer climate to start the season.

The Minnesota Twins fortunately will once again begin the year playing on the road.

The Twins 2024 season begins in Kansas City. Opening Day is March 28. Following the three-game series against the Royals, Minnesota will head to Milwaukee.

Twins fans can mark Thursday, April 4 on their calendars for the home opener at Target Field to begin a 6-game home stand against the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers respectively.

As the second half of the 2023 season starts Minnesota (45-46) is a half-game behind Cleveland.

The Twins are back on the road against the Oakland A's this weekend. Kenta Maeda will get the start. The first pitch is 8:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

