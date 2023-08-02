ST. LOUIS -- — Donovan Solano hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh inning and Pablo Lopez tossed six effective innings as the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Minnesota was coming off a three-game sweep to the Kansas City Royals and having lost the last two games of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners. The Twins hold a two-game lead in the division over Cleveland, which was no-hit in Houston on Tuesday. Tyler O'Neill homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of its last five games and eight of 11.

Lopez (6-6) allowed one run on four hits over six innings with five strikeouts. He retired the first seven hitters he faced and set down eight straight batters from the third to fifth innings.

Minnesota did not make any moves at the trade deadline and manager Rocco Baldelli seems content with his current roster.

“We have a great group," Baldelli said. “We went out there and played a good ball game. Our guys didn't relent, they kept on it and did some good work.”

Brendan Donovan will have season-ending surgery Wednesday to address a flexor strain in his right arm. He is expected to be fully recovered and able to take part in spring training next year.

Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (9-7, 4.06) will start the second game of the three-game series on Wednesday. Ryan will be facing the Cardinals for the first time in his career. He is 5-8 with a 5.40 ERA when facing a team for the initial time. St. Louis RHP Dakota Hudson (1-0, 4.19) will make his second start of the season.

