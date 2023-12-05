Minnesota Twins Tickets On Sale For 2024 Season

Get our free mobile app

Spring training is just a few short months away and the start of the 2024 Major League Baseball season will be here soon. Minnesota Twins fans can add season tickets to their Christmas list to Santa Claus as tickets for all the club’s 2024 home events including TwinsFest, spring training and the regular season will go on sale to the public beginning at 10:00 AM this Wednesday.

To build up excitement for the upcoming season, TwinsFest Live! at The Fillmore Minneapolis will be held Friday, January 26, followed by a pair of events on Saturday, January 27: Signature Saturday at Target Field and the Futures Clinic at Urban Ventures.

In a release by the Minnesota Twins, the Twins’ 2024 spring training home schedule features 18 games at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida between February 23 and March 26.

Opening Day the Twins will begin the season as the American League Central Division Champions on the road at Kansas City for three games followed by a pair in Milwaukee.

Minnesota will play 81 regular season home games at Target Field, beginning with the April 4 home opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

Twins fans will notice a change in the broadcast booth this season as Cory Provus moves to television replacing longtime host Dick Bremer. Taking over for Provus on the radio broadcast is Kris Atteberry.

