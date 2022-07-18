Minnesota Twins Walloped By Chicago Losing 3 of 4 Games

MINNEAPOLIS -- — As Dylan Cease unwound in the clubhouse after his latest masterful start, the soft-spoken right-hander downplayed any lingering disappointment about being left off the All-Star team.

The jovial Chicago White Sox was more than happy to state his case.

Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings as the White Sox walloped Minnesota 11-0 on Sunday to surge into the break by winning three out of four games against the first-place Twins.

The defending division champion White Sox were one of baseball's most egregious first-half underachievers, having not been above the .500 mark since May 25. They're 11-7 in July, though, and looking every bit the a formidable challenger to a Twins club that has been in first place for all but one day since April 24 when they finished a three-game sweep of the White Sox.

RHP Devin Smeltzer was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Chris Archer. With three scheduled off days over the first 10 days after the All-Star break, the Twins will only need four starting pitchers until August.

The Twins don't play again until Saturday at Detroit to start a two-game series. Their next home game is not until August 1.

