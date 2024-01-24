THANK YOU! Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls is Twins Territory and over 500 fans came out Tuesday night to see the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan.

Thanks to all who gathered at Augustana University Elmen Center to meet Twins players left-handed pitcher Kody Funderburk and utility player Nick Gordon.

The night was hosted by new Twins lead radio play-by-play voice Kris Atteberry.

Former Twins three-time All-Star closer and current broadcaster Glen Perkins and Twins mascot T.C. also entertained Twins fans with their 2023 highlight film, Q&A, and autographs.

Our thanks to the Minnesota Twins organization for choosing Sioux Falls as part of the 62nd edition of the Twins Winter Caravan. Also, to everyone at Augustana University.